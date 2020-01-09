Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer OUT! Quirky Trio Saif Ali Khan, Tabu & Alaia F Entice Us For Their Fun Ride

Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Saif Ali Khan is on a roll with two releases in the very first month of the year. While he is all set to unveil his antagonist side with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he is playing an uber-cool dad in the upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman. The trailer of the same has been released just a while ago.

In a duration of 2 minutes and 31 seconds, we got to see the persona of Saif Ali Khan for which he is well known for- suave urban man. But this time there’s a twist as he’ll be portraying the role of his real-life age. He is a Casanova, a happy-go-lucky person and brags about being a swagster. The trailer takes an interesting turn when Saif discovers that newbie Alaia Furniturewalla is his daughter. Tabu being the hipster mom of Alaia, is the icing on the cake, bringing a never-seen-before avatar of her on the platter. Also, we came across two recreations- Saif’s own Ole Ole song and Jazzy B’s Dil Luteya.

Check out the trailer below:

On the whole, the trailer is a fun-filled roller coaster ride and is a tale of three different characters.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31st January 2019.

Meanwhile, we recently came across the new poster of the rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman“, which depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film.

Alaia, who is actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif’s on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.

