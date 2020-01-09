Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer OUT! Quirky Trio Saif Ali Khan, Tabu & Alaia F Entice Us For Their Fun Ride

Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Saif Ali Khan is on a roll with two releases in the very first month of the year. While he is all set to unveil his antagonist side with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he is playing an uber-cool dad in the upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman. The trailer of the same has been released just a while ago.
In a duration of 2 minutes and 31 seconds, we got to see the persona of Saif Ali Khan for which he is well known for- suave urban man. But this time there’s a twist as he’ll be portraying the role of his real-life age. He is a Casanova, a happy-go-lucky person and brags about being a swagster. The trailer takes an interesting turn when Saif discovers that newbie Alaia Furniturewalla is his daughter. Tabu being the hipster mom of Alaia, is the icing on the cake, bringing a never-seen-before avatar of her on the platter. Also, we came across two recreations- Saif’s own Ole Ole song and Jazzy B’s Dil Luteya.
Check out the trailer below:
On the whole, the trailer is a fun-filled roller coaster ride and is a tale of three different characters.
Trending
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31st January 2019.
Meanwhile, we recently came across the new poster of the rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman“, which depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film.
Alaia, who is actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif’s on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!