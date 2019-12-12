Jai Mummy Di Trailer Out! Sunny Singh & Sonnalli Seygall’s Tragic Love Story Hits A Hilarious Roadblock

Sunny Singh, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, has given many remarkable performances ever since his debut. His performance in films like Ujda Chaman and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were highly applauded as well. Now the actor is all set to entertain the fans with his next offering Jai Mummy Di alongside Sonnalli Seygall.

The film takes us on a journey of how a couple deals with their moms who are school rivals. It is a funny situational comedy, a sneak peek of which was shared by the makers today. Yes, the trailer of Sunny Singh’s Jai Mummy Di is out and we have to say that it is hilarious.

The 3-minute long trailer begins with Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, the mother fighting with each other over a dress. Supriya Pathak essays the role of Sunny’s mother whereas Poonam essays the role of Sonnalli. Supriya and Poonam are core enemies and so are Sunny and Sonnalli. But Sunny and Sonnalli’s rivalry turns into love and now they have to convince their mother to end their fight as well. How will they manage to do it is what the audience has to wait for.

Until then, check out the trailer right here:

What’s good is seeing Sonnalli and Sunny back together on the screen. The trailer is packed with hilarious dialogues and seeing Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak on the big screen is always a treat.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. The comedy-drama is set to hit the theatres on January 17, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!