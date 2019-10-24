Hero Teaser: Salman Khan Shares Teaser Of Siva Karthikeyan’s Action Thriller

The teaser of Kollywood heartthrob, Siva Karthikeyan starrer Hero is finally out. Fans have been waiting for the teaser from the past number of days. The teaser of the Superhero film was launched by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The Dabangg star today morning took on twitter to share the teaser with a tweet that read: “What a stylish teaser! Very happy to launch @kjr_studios #HeroTeaser. @siva_kartikeyan All the best to u and team. #Hero @Psmithran @AbhayDeol @akarjunofficial @george_dop ”

Talking about the teaser, the video showcases Siva Karthikeyan in the titular role. As the actor can be seen donned in a superhero outfit and face mask, as he is on a mission to bring a change in the society where the education system is used in the wrong way with the use of money power.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Hero also stars Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani and veteran actor Arjun Sarja.

The Tamil action flick is been helmed by P.S Mithran and is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Productions.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 20th December.

