Gallan Kardi From Jawaani Jaaneman Out! Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu Groove To Jazzy B’s Peppy Remix

Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani produced Jawaani Jaaneman’s every glimpse is being loved by fans. Be it the posters, teaser or trailer the film’s bar has been set really high. And just when everyone was still admiring the vibe this film has, a song from the film called Gallan Kardi was dropped, to keep the buzz high.

The latest song which is the classic remake of Jinee Mera Dil Lutteya, has been welcomed by fans with great excitement. In fact, the song’s amazing feedback has only been growing and it is also because fans are loving to see this fun side of Saif Ali Khan in it.

While the superstar is dancing in a song after a very long time, even Alaya F and Tabu adding on to the beauty of the song. And as Gallan Kardi is only getting everyone grooving, it is Jazzy B, Jyotica Tangri & Mumzy Stranger who have sung this version. The music is by Prem & Hardeep, and the lyrics are by Preet Harpal & Mumzy Stranger (English Lyrics).

Check out the song here:

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film co-stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in interesting roles.

