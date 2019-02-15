BIBA Video OUT! Shah Rukh Khan Says, “Marshmello, Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga”

Yes! The official video of Biba is out and it has SHAH RUKH KHAN’s cameo in it. International DJ Marshmello collaborates with Pritam and Shirley Setia to bring us this very peppy dance track.

The video is a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs in which we see various performers with the Marshmello mask dancing on them. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we also see Salman Khan’s Dabangg step in between.

Check out the video here:

Marshmello says India has left an indelible impact on his life.

“I went to India for the first time ever a few years ago and I had no clue how much it would change me. The amount of love, strength and compassion the people of India have is remarkable,” Marshmello said in a statement.

“I’ve never been somewhere where I felt so appreciated and loved by so many and from that moment on it became one of my favourite places and I always wanted to do something for the culture,” he added.

Entirely in Hindi, Biba, brought out by JioSaavn and powered by Artist Originals, can be called Marshmello’s most directly cross-cultural project to date.

“When I connected with Pritam, I told him we have to do something fun together, something that makes you want to get up and dance and I think Biba is perfectly that. I’m excited for the world to hear it,” added the international artiste.

As part of the collaboration, Marshmello will perform select shows in India. Fans can catch him at Supersonic Arena in Hyderabad (February 15); Huda Grounds in New Delhi (February 16); and Supersonic Festival in Pune (February 17).

The uplifting, romantic track combines the pure emotion and joy of Bollywood with Marshmello’s contemporary production. The track also features Indo-Kiwi artiste and YouTube phenomenon Shirley Setia.

