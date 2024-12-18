Tom Hardy has made a generous move that is rarely seen in the Hollywood industry. The actor stepped in to cover the wages of an entire TV crew after the construction company responsible for building sets for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming series, ‘The Associate’ went bankrupt.

Hardy, while filming scenes for the show in London, learned that around 50 freelance workers were left in a tough spot when Helix 3D, the construction company responsible for building sets, suddenly collapsed.

The Company Refused to Pay Out Wages Before Christmas’

Reports suggest that the company failed to pay out $310,000 in wages just before Christmas and its CEO, Brian Dowling, informed the workers last week that their pay would not be processed until after the New Year.

A source at Paramount expressed outrage over the situation and confirmed that plans were being put in place to ensure the workers received their pay.

In a letter, Chris Hudson, an official from the broadcasting union Bectu, stated, “Our members deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and compensated on time for their work.”

He added, “It is wholly unacceptable that they are facing significant financial precarity, particularly ahead of Christmas. This close to Christmas, our members are rightly very distressed, with many fearing they will be unable to cover necessities.”

But, thankfully, the situation took a turn when Tom Hardy intervened, offering to cover the workers’ wages, prompting Paramount to step in and begin resolving the issue. “He offered to [pay], but the production and Paramount have sorted the payment,” a source close to Hardy told The Times.

The Production of ‘The Associate’ Encountered Some Challenges Recently

In the project, Tom Hardy takes on the role of Harry Da Souza, a ruthless fixer who is always on hand to handle any issues the Harrigans face.

The show’s synopsis revolves around “two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs.”

However, the production has encountered some challenges, with the London set being robbed twice in the past week, resulting in thieves making off $1.3 million worth of camera equipment.

‘The Associate’ marks the second collaboration between the ‘Peaky Blinders’ star and director Guy Ritchie, following their work together on the 2008 crime thriller ‘RocknRolla.’ Besides his acting role, Hardy has also signed on as an executive producer for the Paramount+ series, alongside Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, and Kris Thykier.

The star-studded cast of ‘The Associate’ also includes Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The two play married couple Maeve and Conrad Harrigan, who lead one of the most powerful Irish crime families in London.

