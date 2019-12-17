Shylock: Teaser Of Mammootty’s Action Drama To Release On 19th December

Mollywood megastar Mammootty is on cloud nine following the phenomenal response which he has been getting for his latest release Mamangam. The actor’s upcoming release Shylock has been in buzz from quite some time as well as people are looking forward to seeing Mammootty’s character in grey shade.

The latest news related to Shylock is that the director of the film Ajai Vasudev took to Instagram with an important announcement this afternoon.

The filmmaker shared a poster with important details related to the film.

The poster read that the teaser will be unveiled on the Goodwill Entertainments’ Youtube channel at 7 pm on 19th December.

The multiple-time National award-winning actor in Shylock will be seen playing a character with grey shaded. Mammootty will be playing the role of a ruthless financier in the mass entertainer.

Apart from Mammooty, the film also has Tamil actor Rajkiran along with actress Meena in pivotal roles. The film is slated for its release on occasion of Christmas in Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is for the third time where the director-actor duo of Mammootty and Ajai have teamed up for a film project.

Mammootty and Ajai have earlier worked together for 2014 release Malayalam venture Rajadhi Raja and 2017 release MasterPiece.

The Mammootty starrer will hit big screens on 23rd January 2020.

