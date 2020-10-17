MTV’s hit series Teen Wolf aired from 2011 until 2017. The series went off-air due to mixture of declining rating. Since then Stiles Stilinski of the series, Dylan O’Brian has himself busy with other projects since the series came to an end. Now the actor teases about the possibility of a reunion of the series.

The 29-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Love and Monsters, which will be released this weekend. During a recent interview, the topic of Teen Wolf reunion came up and he spoke about his Teen Wolf days. He also praised his co-star Tyler Posey, who played Scott McCall, and expressed a deep affection for the series that helped to launch his career.

During a Wednesday’s episode of the Variety’s The Big Ticket Podcast “The Big Ticket”, Dylan O’Brian has admitted that there’s a possibility of Teen Wolf revival in any form but he hasn’t been approached yet for any possible reunion. He did give some encouraging words for the fans of the supernatural drama, saying, “I would jump at the chance to do any kind of thing. We’ll come back together for something at some point.”

Recently, a virtual reunion was held with the cast members of the show. O’Brien claimed that Stiles Stilinski would have likely taken over the role of Sheriff from his father. He also mentioned that Stiles would have maintained a close friendship with Scott.

With his theory, it could be said that those elements would provide a good basis for a revival. It would be interesting to see O’Brian’s character go from being a sidekick to a more traditional figure of authority. The world of Teen Wolf could be revisited with a fresh lens without simply repeating familiar patterns and retreating the same grounds.

Interestingly, Dylan O’Brian is not the only one to indicate a possibility of a reunion of Teen Wolf. The creator of the series Jeff Davis has also noted that there’s a possibility for further Teen Wolf adventures but he wouldn’t be part of writing the project.

