Jacqueline Fernandez & Asim Riaz Look Stunning Together In The Stills From Their Upcoming Song ‘Mere Angne Mein 2.0’

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, life is going good for Asim Riaz. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is all set to be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in a song titled ‘Mere Angne Mein 2.0’. While there’s still time for the song to be out, we have something exciting for all their fans.

Asim and Jacqueline have been shooting for Mere Angne Mein 2.0 and a few pictures from the sets are already out. In these pics, the duo looks stunning together and wonder how their chemistry will be in the song.

The Kick actress looks gorgeous in a beautiful lehenga and Asim Riaz looks suave in an all-white suit ensemble.

Take a look at all the photos below:

Coming to the song, the song Mere Angne Mein is from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1981 film Laawaris. The new version will be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and will be crooned by Neha Kakkar. The music video is being directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Mere Angne Mein 2.0 will be out on March 8, 2020.

Did you like Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!