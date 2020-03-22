Yeh Meri Family To Fleabag – Web Series That Won’t Take Much Of Your Time But Keep You Fully Entertained

Sometimes, we don’t want to invest our time watching long series and it’s completely okay. As an audience, our choices differ and many like to watch something that doesn’t consume too much time and yet is entertaining. The fun of watching these short web series is that you can binge-watch it for a day or finish it quickly and immediately start a new one.

Now that almost all of us have enough time to watch a lot of content, I’ve noted down some of the best web series with are short in span that will provide you wholesome entertainment.

Let’s take a look:

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series has released 2 seasons on Amazon Prime. Phoebe plays the titular role in this dark comedy and makes us a part of her messy and f*cked up journey. There are moments that will make you LOL and some will hit you hard. Also, Andrew Scott is a treat to the eyes.

Yeh Meri Family (Netflix)

If you start watching Yeh Meri Family, I suggest you grab a box of tissues. Watching this series is like having a look at your entire childhood, especially the 90s kids. From Shaktimaan to Parle G to wrapping your book with the brown cover paper, YMF is high on nostalgia and full of such beautiful moments we wish to relive.

The End of the F***ing World (Netflix)

Being a teenager means making a lot of mistakes, trying to understand yourself and the meaning to your existence. Some even end up taking the crazy route of running away from the house and having the urge to kill. This dark comedy (2 seasons) featuring Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther is a must-watch if you enjoy such drama.

Girl in the City (YouTube)

Mithila Parker is all of us during our first internship, first job and when we finally embrace adulthood (Do we have a choice?). This endearing series featuring the adorable Mithila has some funny and relatable moments which you shouldn’t miss.

Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

I’m not fond of love stories but Modern Love is another level! I cried, Iaughed and craved for the affection and companionship shown in this wonderful series. The plus point about watching Modern Love is you can pick up any episode of your choice as it features 8 lovely stories.

A Summer Story (YouTube)

It’s a story of the inception of one of the best bonds in our life – friendship. Helmed by Shivam Jemini, the series focuses on the story and distinguishing life of four characters. The every day moments of our life we share with friends are depicted in each episode. The simplicity in its narration and the mesmerising music and the curiosity to know what’s next will keep you engrossed till the end.

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Another dark-comedy dealing with the concept of death and time. So far, you must’ve figured out that I love dark comedies. The series is created by Natasha Lyonne (along with Leslye Headland, Jamie Babbit) who plays the lead character Nadia. What will you do when it’s your birthday party, you walk out and meet with an accident, you die and wake up alive again at your birthday party doing the same thing? Well, check out what happens with Nadia in this!

I Am Not Okay With This

Another mind-blowing series from the makers of The End of the F***ing World and Stranger Things as well. The series stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff in the lead role. Watch this series to know that having superpowers is not always a blessing. IANOWT is a powerful build-up for the second season which is not out yet!

So grab your snacks and enjoy these awesome series now!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!