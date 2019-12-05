Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel’s Emotional Goodbye To The Show: “All Good Things Come To An End”

As Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein comes to an end, the fans as well the cast are having a hard time accepting it. After 6 years of successfully running the show, we will not be seeing Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Raman Bhalla and Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla on our TV screens anymore.

Karan Patel shared an emotional post about his character on Instagram and wrote, “As they say, all good things come to an end, and so, it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. For me, it wasn’t just a show, it was a place where I found a home outside of home and friends who are now my family. I found brothers for life in Aly, Abhishek, Sangram and Raj and most importantly my father-in-law.”

He further added, “This 6 year-long connection with the show and the people cannot be expressed in words. We started off with a simple yet strong concept and little did we know that it would be so well accepted by the audience. Raman Bhalla became a household name, and so did I. And I am eternally grateful to everyone who made Raman Bhalla aka Raavan Kumar as Ishita (Divyanka) says, a character that I will keep with me forever. This show has made me a better person. I have experienced playing a father on screen for 6 years, so when the time comes, I feel I will be ready to accept fatherhood with open arms in real life. I can’t thank Ekta Kapoor enough for believing in me to portray this role and most importantly, I want to thank the fans of Raman and Ishita who kept loving us unconditionally. Like I have always said, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tum Ho Mohabbatein. Lots of Love, Karan Patel / Raman Bhalla.”

This sure does make us emotional, isn’t it?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was an integral part of our lives, the show has a huge fan following and has always been in the top five shows in the TRP charts.

Though the show is getting a spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahtein and Sargun Luthra, Abrar Qazi will be seen playing the lead in the show. Going by the reports, Divyanka Tripathi and Raman Bhalla are not going to be the part of the show, will only introduce the show.

We are surely going to miss this Jodi and all the very best for their future endeavours!

