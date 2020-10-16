While some of us are quite particular about the food we eat, some are happy with whatever they get. So, on World Food Day, which is observed on October 16, we asked a few celebrities to reveal their dabbas to us. So here’s what they usually carry with them to the sets, read on:

Aishwarya Sharma: I am a pure vegetarian and I prefer home cooked food. I eat only gluten-free food so this is what I usually carry in my dabba, mix Millet roti, sabzi, and salad.

Rishina Kandhari: I’m a big-time foodie. I eat everything and never diet. I prefer to eat home-cooked food, and outside food only once in a while. I have my meals on time, a heavy breakfast, followed by a light lunch, and finishing my dinner by 7 p.m. I always carry a dabba with me, depending on the shoot timing. Rice, daal and some chapatis with some veggies is my usual dabba, but fruits are a must.

Dhruvee Haldankar: I am very particular about my food, so I always carry a tiffin with me. But I am moody as well when it comes to food, so what I eat in a day depends on that too. Chicken is a must. I have grown up eating chicken so can’t part ways with it. Then it’s a mix, maybe some freshly cooked vegetables from my kitchen garden like spinach, brinjal, or ladyfinger. Then a few chapatis, rice and daal. I also carry some pickles and chutney with me.

Pragya Nautiyal: I prefer home-cooked meals that are well balanced and full of greens. My tiffin is a mix of chana dal, rice, some rotis, and matar mushroom. I also carry protein bars and some fruits for the evening snack.

Angad Hasija: I carry almost the whole kitchen with me on the set. I carry different meals like breakfast, lunch, dinner, fruits, and eggs. Almost one corner of my room is packed with food so everyone notices it. I am a little fussy about things like if you have to eat food then you should have proper crockery, I carry different mugs for tea, coffee, and green tea. I always carry chicken and eggs, and protein bars, so I have all the healthy kinds of food available with me on the set.

