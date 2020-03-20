We Rank BEST 5 AltBalaji’s Web Shows & How These Could Be All You Need To Binge Watch

It’s been years since Ekta Kapoor launched AltBalaji to withhold the digital streaming section for Balaji Telefilms. From Broken But Beautiful to Home, we’ve seen some varied genre shows coming from AltBalaji.

Let’s take a look at the best 5 web-shows to come out of AltBalaji:

1. Broken But Beautiful

Probably one of the highest-rated shows for AltBalaji has been Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi’s Broken But Beautiful. It’s the story about two people who are heart-broken but still manage to get together and form a new one. Not just the show but also the music has been lauded by those who have watched it.

2. Apharan

When the world was going berserk for web shows like Sacred Games & Mirzapur, AltBalaji sneakily introduced us to the world of Apharan. As the title suggests, the story revolves around kidnapping and it surely keeps you intrigued. It stars Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh & Mahie Gill in the lead roles and it was shot in the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand.

3. Bose: Dead/Alive

There have been multiple attempts at bringing in Netaji Shubas Chandra Bose’s life on-screen. One being the critically acclaimed Shyam Benegal’s Netaji Shubas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and the other being Srijit Mukherjee’s Gumnaami. But AltBalaji takes a unique and vintage turn with Rajkummar Rao’s Bose: Dead/Alive. It showcases some interesting unknown facts about the life of Shubas Chandra Bose.

4. Code M

Code M is a watchable show from Zee5 & ALTBalaji. Check out this edge of the seat thriller for its bold message but keep your expectations limited. The story packs the punch, it’s bold and doesn’t hold itself back from saying what it wants to say. Something which is worth appreciating.

5. Home

Now, this might invite a few disagreements but the show stays true to its roots and the presence of actors like Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Amol Parashar makes it special. Directed by Habib Faisal, the man behind outstanding Do Dooni Chaar, Home revolves around a middle-class family fighting with the notice to evict their house.

