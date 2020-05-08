The longest-running Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is entertaining us for over a decade now and we couldn’t be more thankful. Each character of the show is so relatable that they feel like our friends or family members. Be it, Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, Disha Vakani’s Dayaben or others. All of them have provided us with tons of joyful memories.

But today, we are about one actor who’s not a part of Golkuldham society but always remains to be an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, we are talking about Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka. We often see him assisting his Seth Ji in Gada electronics but less is known about him off the show.

To start with, Taarak Mehta fame Ghanshyam Nayak has a filmography of more than 200 Hindi and Gujarati films, shocking isn’t it? But wait, the biggest shocker is that he’s been part of more than 350 Hindi television shows. Nayak also played a small role in Nana Patekar’s Krantiveer. He started his career at the age of 7, as a child artist. He has also been part of more than 100 Gujarati plays.

With a career spanning to almost 55 years, Ghanshyam Nayak is also known for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Isn’t that sounds like an impressive career?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!