Prime Video has released its first official teaser trailer for its most highly anticipated new series of 2022, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Advertisement

The 60-second commercial spot offered Super Bowl viewers their first-ever audio-visual glimpses of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age, unveiling a brand-new legend from Amazon Studios and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay set to begin on September 2. Featuring a selection of characters from the ensemble cast—such as Elves, Dwarves, and Humans—and Arda-spanning environments, the teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey filled with wonder and excitement in true cinematic splendor.

Advertisement

The eagerly awaited The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Check out the teaser:

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The multi-season drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

The Lord of the Rings books have been translated into over 38 languages and have sold more than 150 million copies.

Must Read: Ieshaan Sehgaal On His Relationship With Miesha Iyer: “Found The Love Of My Life In Bigg Boss 15”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube