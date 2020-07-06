The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Joey King & Jacob Elordi’s Break-Up Hurts In Reel Life Too, OUCH

Post tasting success and garnering overwhelming response for the original i.e The Kissing Booth, which released back in 2018; the makers this evening had a special treat for fans in the form of a trailer of The Kissing Booth 2.

From the looks of it, the 2 minutes 52 trailer promises to leave one awestruck. As it continues right from where the original ended. The film is based on the novel The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance written by Beth Reekles.

The Kissing Booth 2 revolves around the life of the female lead Joey King aka Elle who makes post-high school plans, she juggles a long-distance romance with Jacob Elordi aka Noah, a changing friendship with Joel Courtney aka Lee and her attraction to a new classmate.

The teen-romantic-drama is been helmed by Vince Marcello and will stream on Netflix from 24th July.

Netizens have been going gaga post trailer release of The Kissing Booth 2, as it has been one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the trailer:

I have this feeling that Noah Flynn will just be an extra character in #TheKissingBooth2 🙄💔🤷‍♀️ — Meryll Kae 🐣 (@MeryllKK) July 6, 2020

Shitt just finished the first one today for the (don't exactly remember how many times I watched this♥️ ) very excited #thekissingbooth2 https://t.co/ZKWvKLJOAl — neelam (@bluam077) July 6, 2020

omg that trailer of #TheKissingBooth2 :) so many questions!! pero ang galing at least natapos nila yung movie as ex lovers in real life…with no awkwardness at all? hmmm july24 please hurry! — R (@mcgorg89) July 6, 2020

The kissing booth 2 is here i mean whatttttttttt 😍#TheKissingBooth2 #netflix — Shubhankar Bhosale (@shubhu_1325) July 6, 2020

#TheKissingBooth2 coming to Netflix on July 24th !!! — CineCrits (@cinecrits) July 6, 2020

