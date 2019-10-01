The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Cracks A Joke On Navjot Singh Sidhu & Kapil Sharma’s Reaction Is Unmissable!

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were seen promoting their upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink at The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma is known for his comic timing and which is what audiences love the most about the show. Not just him, but the whole team including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh are always at their top game.

Recently, when Priyanka and Farhan came to the show to promote their film, they had so much fun. The episode will air this weekend and has already created a good buzz around the corner. The best part about the show was Krushna cracked a joke to Kapil asking if he has forgotten Navjot Singh Sidhu (former guest) on Archana Puran Singh Kohli’s arrival.

Krushna also makes fun of Priyanka’s film, Baywatch and Farhan’s Dil Chahta Hai. Krushna replaced Sunil Grover after his tiff with Kapil Sharma. Every week we see new celebrities coming in to promote their upcoming films.

Take a look at the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and stars Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf in the lead roles too. The movie is all set to be released on October 11, 2019. Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback in Bollywood after three years and her fans are already excited about this! The film got premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won a 15-minute standing ovation from teh audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!