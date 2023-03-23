Why Belli was apprehensive of raising baby jumbo Raghu
‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Belli Reveals Being Apprehensive Of Raising Baby Jumbo Raghu (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Bellie, the woman who raised baby elephant Raghu in the Oscar-winning short documentary “The Elephant Whisperers, ” was earlier apprehensive at the prospect. Scroll down to know more.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently felicitated Bellie and Bomman. Talking to the media at a post-Oscars celebration event, Belli said in Tamil: “I was really apprehensive of raising Raghu earlier because I knew that one day Raghu will have to go in the wild, the world where he belongs.”

“To take any child away from a mother is not a painful experience to say the least. But when I came to know that Raghu’s mother had passed away, I couldn’t say no to being with him. How could you say no to such a beautiful baby?,” added The Elephant Whisperers’ Bellie.

Previously, the couple Bomman and Belli, who was a part of the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, which won the 95th Academy Awards, finally got to hold the golden statuette.

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo featuring the them holding the award, smiling for the camera.

Kartiki captioned the image: “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home… @theelephantwhisperers.”

“The Elephant Whisperers” is streaming on Netflix.

