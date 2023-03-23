Bellie, the woman who raised baby elephant Raghu in the Oscar-winning short documentary “The Elephant Whisperers, ” was earlier apprehensive at the prospect. Scroll down to know more.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently felicitated Bellie and Bomman. Talking to the media at a post-Oscars celebration event, Belli said in Tamil: “I was really apprehensive of raising Raghu earlier because I knew that one day Raghu will have to go in the wild, the world where he belongs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To take any child away from a mother is not a painful experience to say the least. But when I came to know that Raghu’s mother had passed away, I couldn’t say no to being with him. How could you say no to such a beautiful baby?,” added The Elephant Whisperers’ Bellie.

Previously, the couple Bomman and Belli, who was a part of the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, which won the 95th Academy Awards, finally got to hold the golden statuette.

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo featuring the them holding the award, smiling for the camera.

Kartiki captioned the image: “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home… @theelephantwhisperers.”

“The Elephant Whisperers” is streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: MC Stan Gets Into A Physical Fight With A Fan At A Concert Amid His Feud With Abdu Rozik, Receives Massive Criticism As A Troll Says “Aur Banao Chapri Ko Winner”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News