TED Talks India: Shah Rukh Khan Is Moved With Arunabha Ghosh’s Take On Air Pollution

Star Plus recently launched its latest show TED Talks India Nayi Baat on 2nd November. With its impressive set of speakers and performers, the show has roped in viewers across age groups. In the upcoming week, another remarkable speaker – Arunabha Ghosh, a public policy expert, will be seen taking centre stage along with Superstar and host of TED Talks India Nayi Baat – Shah Rukh Khan!

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, is on a mission to create a democratic demand for clean air. He feels that citizens must take back control over the air they breathe. According to him, air pollution is the great leveller as it affects everyone, rich and poor, city dwellers and village folk, alike. He also believes that 80% of our country will be able to breathe clean air if the nation adopts stronger pollution controls and pursues sustainable development actively. Shah Rukh Khan, too, was impressed with the thoughts presented by Arunabha Ghosh on TED Talks India Nayi Baat platform. The superstar also hails from Delhi, a city that has been bogged by air pollution problems for a long time.

Delhi, along with several other cities and villages in Northern India, is at present facing high levels of air pollution. The air quality index of the capital has gone to severe and very poor levels in recent weeks and the government along with different entities is trying to fix this issue. Arunabha Ghosh has presented his revolutionary thoughts and ideas in regards to air pollution and how the same can be fixed on a national level. Arunabha has also stated that it is critical that all citizens unite to fight the issue of air pollution.

Watch TED Talks India Nayi Baat, Saturday – Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Star Plus

