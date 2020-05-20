Thanks to the immense popularity, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah keeps entertaining its fans with both its episodes and interesting facts as well. A few days ago, we catered our audience with the fact that Munmun Dutta aka Babita and Disha Vakani aka Daya, shared screen space with big Bollywood stars. Today, we’ll be feeding you with one more interesting fact about Babita Ji.

Every Taarak Mehta fan is well aware that Disha Vakani’s real-life brother Mayur Vakani plays her reel-life brother in the show. But not many of the viewers know that even Munmun Dutta’s rakhi brother appeared in the show. Yes, in fact, Dutta’s rakhi brother was an integral part of one of the interesting storylines. He made his appearance during Gokuldham Society’s renovation episodes. Any guesses?

Munmun Dutta’s rakhi brother is none other than Deepjyoti Das, who played an amusing character of Saptrangi. He takes over the renovation work as an interior designer. He played Munmun aka Babita’s brother in the show as well. He was part of several funny moments that took place during society renovation plotline.

Check out one of the episodes that featured him:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoXjHIE2IdA

Meanwhile, recently we take you down the memory lane when Munmun Dutta slammed a social media user with a clap worthy reply. Back in 2018, on one of her picture, a user made an unpleasant remark.

