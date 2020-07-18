Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Badmouths ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani In This Hilarious Video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved TV shows of India. The sitcom is loved for the way it makes families sit together and laugh. The characters of the show especially Jethalal, Dayaben, Babita, Tapu have become household names over the years.

During the lockdown, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came to a halt and the fans missed it badly. Thankfully for them, the new episodes of the show will be live on TV soon as the shooting resumed recently.

But meanwhile, we have come across a throwback video from the show which will surely leave you in splits. The video clip from TMKOC which is doing the rounds on Instagram shows Jethalal talking bad about Daya behind her back. However little does he know that she is listening to all of it. Watch the video below and laugh out loud.

Isn’t that hilarious?

Talking about getting back on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal said that they are taking all the necessary precautions while shooting.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Dilip Joshi said that there is a looming fear on everyone’s mind on the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as they are surrounded by people wearing masks and gloves. The sanitizers are kept everywhere on the sets. Dilip also said that the whole environment of shooting has been changed and it is now mentally draining to complete the shooting for the day. But he assured that producer Asit Kumarr Modi is following all the SOPs very strictly.

