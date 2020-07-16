There’s no denial to the fact that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the favourite promotional platform of Bollywood. Over the years, several Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and others have graced the show. But in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s appearance on the show, much before his Bollywood debut.

Yes, you read that right. Much before of his Bollywood debut, Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana had appeared on the show. It traces back to 2009 when the AndhaDhun actor made a visit to Taarak Mehta’s Gokuldham society, three years before his Bollywood debut. The visit wasn’t for any film’s promotion but for something else.

Ayushmann Khurrana had appeared on the show to promote Indian Premier League, the professional Twenty20 cricket league of India. At that point of the time, Ayushmann was associated with the league as a presenter of the pre-match show. Interestingly, since then, the actor has never ever appeared on the show.

