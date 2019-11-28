Surveen Chawla Talks About The Time When She Made Out With Husband On-Screen

Talented actors Surveen Chawla, Jatin Sarna and Amruta Subhash who captivated audiences with their performance in Sacred Games, recently appeared on Netflix’s newly launched chat show, The Brand New Show. The episode which was hosted by stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh brought to life some fun moments and anecdotes shared by the actors while they were shooting for the series.

Prashasti took the opportunity to ask Surveen and Amruta on their husbands being a part of Sacred Games and both of them gave all the credit to their beloved director Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about working with her husband, Surveen Chawla said, “I had to make out with my husband on-screen and it was cool. Anurag was the one who called him and said that she is pregnant and she better be making out with you than anyone else. Anurag is a sweet-heart and a great man. He took my husband’s number and called him saying your wife has a kissing scene and you are doing it. It was really thoughtful of him. This doesn’t happen often, it only happens when Anurag is behind the camera.”

Adding to this, Amruta shared, “One day Anurag was shooting with my husband and next day with me and he always said one-day I am with the husband and the next day with the wife, this is my life.” She readily agreed with Surveen to the fact this only happens when Anurag takes charge.

