Juggling between more than one project and performing for both of them with utmost perfection is surely an art that not everyone is well versed with. Amongst the few multi-skilled performers, actress Sneha Wagh is one who is best known for her versatility. She is currently shooting for 2 shows; Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (Star Bharat) and the upcoming Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan (Colors).

But shooting for 2 different projects simultaneously can be tricky, and finding a way through needs a hack!! Talking about juggling and more… Sneha says, “I feel fortunate that I got this opportunity… Initially, it took me time to fit in the new schedule.”

Sneha Wagh then added, “Both shows are very different; also there is a huge variegated ness in terms of the characters that I am playing. But, now I am enjoying it. With all the love pouring in; the efforts are worth it!! There’s a lot of experimentation that has gone behind, and it’s an experience of a lifetime… The current phase of my life is teaching me the art of balancing. It’s important to balance things in life!!”

Different characters and totally different feel; from the clips of both shows, we rest assured that Sneha Wagh aces her game!

