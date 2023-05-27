Sneha Wagh: The current phase of my life is teaching me the art of balancing
Sneha Wagh: The current phase of my life is teaching me the art of balancing(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Juggling between more than one project and performing for both of them with utmost perfection is surely an art that not everyone is well versed with. Amongst the few multi-skilled performers, actress Sneha Wagh is one who is best known for her versatility. She is currently shooting for 2 shows; Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (Star Bharat) and the upcoming Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan (Colors).

But shooting for 2 different projects simultaneously can be tricky, and finding a way through needs a hack!! Talking about juggling and more… Sneha says, “I feel fortunate that I got this opportunity… Initially, it took me time to fit in the new schedule.”

Sneha Wagh then added, “Both shows are very different; also there is a huge variegated ness in terms of the characters that I am playing. But, now I am enjoying it. With all the love pouring in; the efforts are worth it!! There’s a lot of experimentation that has gone behind, and it’s an experience of a lifetime… The current phase of my life is teaching me the art of balancing. It’s important to balance things in life!!”

Different characters and totally different feel; from the clips of both shows, we rest assured that Sneha Wagh aces her game!

