“Bigg Boss 13” winner Sidharth Shukla will soon be seen in a new music video opposite actress Neha Sharma.

On Saturday, the actors took to Instagram and shared the first poster of their upcoming song, “Dil ko karaar aaya”.In the poster, Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma are dressed in white and sitting on a boat decorated with lights.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Here’s the first look of #DilKoKaraarAaya,” Sidharth captioned the poster, which the fans are clearly liking. “You both are looking so adorable,” a user commented. “Can’t wait to see their chemistry,” another one wrote.

Neha Sharma too took to her official Instagram handle to share the poster. The caption read, “Super excited to share the first look of dil ko karaar aaya.”

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is composed by Rajat Nagpal also mentions “special thanks Neha Kakkar” on the poster. Sneha Shetty Kohli has directed the video. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was recently seen in Darshan Raval’s song “Bhula Dunga” alongside “Bigg Boss 13” housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

The song made millions of views in just days of being released and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill certainly did manage to recreate the same magic that they had inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo was loved for their banter inside the house.

While we love Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma in the first look of the poster do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!