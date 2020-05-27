Shweta Tiwari On Her Divorce With Abhinav Kohli: “It’s Easy For People To Say…”

While having a much-followed television show in her kitty and fans loving her, Shweta Tiwari has faced a lot in the past few months. As her divorce row with her second husband made headlines, Shweta was labelled as the reason behind the separation. The actor has now opened up on the same and the tough times that she went through in the course of her second marriage.

Shweta Tiwari filed for a divorce from her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. She accused him of abuse and harassment. The separation made headlines and Shweta was also trolled and lashed out at for the same.

Talking about the same to Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari said, “It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’, (The girl would have done something wrong. She would have some problem in her which is why her second marriage didn’t work as well),”

She added, “When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinion penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids, and my immediate family.”

Shweta Tiwari is a mother to two. She has a 19-year-old daughter Palak with her first husband Raja Chaudhary, with whom she got separated back in 2007. She got married to Abhinav in 2016, she has a 3-year-old baby boy Reyansh with him. She calls her kids her biggest strength.

