Shweta Tiwari’s Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Wishes To Reconcile With The Actress Now & Here Are His Reasons

Shweta Tiwari has had one hell of a ride on her personal front. After a divorce from her abusive and violent husband, Raja Chaudhary, the actress found love in Abhinav Kohli. But their marriage too was short-lived after Shweta separated with Kohli after the couple had a baby boy.

But now, it looks like Abhinav Kohli wants to sort things out with Shweta Tiwari and he says it is for the sake of their son! For those of you who have joined in late, Kohli recently took to his social media handle to share several posts of Shweta with her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star. While the actor received severe backlash for his actions, he has now clarified his stand in a recent interview.

Abhinav Kohli also alleged that he and Shweta Tiwari are in fact not separated at all!

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Abhinav Kohli said that since Shweta Tiwari has blocked him on WhatsApp, he has no alternate medium but social media platforms to connect with her. “I want to reconcile with her at least for the sake of our baby. I know a single parent won’t be able to provide the baby with a proper atmosphere even he/she tries the level best. The separation will surely affect my baby’s mind which I don’t want at all. It has been a month that I haven’t seen my son’s face. I am longing to see him and hear his voice calling me ‘papa’. Shweta has also blocked me from WhatsApp since a month. I’ve received a lot of hate from people, some of them also called me a person with mental disorder and psychological complications which has affected me a lot. My posts on social media is to give out my side of the story.”

Opening up about the fact that Shweta Tiwari is no longer letting him see his son, Abhinav Kohli said, “I resorted to social media posts because Shweta has been claiming that we’ve been separated since a long time while in reality I was very much in touch and was taking full responsibility of our son just like any other father would do. Although I don’t want to do all this, I want to sort out things with her, but with no communication with my son and Shweta has left me with no option other than speaking on social media platforms. I was excited for the lockdown to be eased so that I can meet my son, hold his little hands but now Shweta is just not allowing me to meet him and now that she has blocked me on WhatsApp, I’m not able to connect on video calls either”.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari had a very ugly separation. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari had also accused Abhinav of physically and mentally harassing her.

