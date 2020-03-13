SHOCKING! Akanksha Puri Claims Paras Chhabra Hasn’t Paid His Bigg Boss 13 Stylist Yet; Says His Mother Called For Help

Bigg Boss 13 is over weeks ago, but the craze around the contestants is clearly far from over. After Paras Chhabra recently revealed that post their public break up, Akanksha Puri tried to contact him even though he had very clearly stated that “the time for discussions is over.”

Now, Akanksha Puri has lashed out at Chhabra for making false accusations and stated loud and clear that she never tried to contact him. Puri has gone on record to make it clear that she has happily moved on in life and has, in fact, even blocked Paras’ number.

However, the most shocking confession that Akanksha made was when she revealed that the stylists who provided clothes to Paras during his stay in the Bigg Boss house have not been paid yet! Yes, You read that!

Akanksha Puri in a conversation with Pinkvilla revealed, “I had called one of his friends recently because the stylists who got him clothes during his BB stint did not receive their payments and since I had hired them, they got in touch with me to explain their worry. Later, Paras’ mother called me to explain that they are not in a position to pay back right now but will in some time. She said that there are some GST issues and his cheques are stuck. He has still not received any money from Bigg Boss so they need some time to clear all the dues. The stylists are pretty young and Paras is now making reasons like he did not like his clothes to escape paying. I will pay if I have to but this is just so bad and unacceptable. In fact, I have blocked him.”

Meanwhile Paras Chhabra is currently seen with Shehnaaz Gill in yet another Colors TV reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where the two former BB contestants are searching for a suitable life partner for themselves.

