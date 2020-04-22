Shehnaaz Gill BLAMES Mujhse Shaadi Karoge For Losing Bigg Boss 13 To Sidharth Shukla!

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to overnight fame with her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The self-proclaimed ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ was definitely the most entertaining contestant of the season While she may not have won the show, she definitely won many hearts. Be it her cute tantrums, her over-the-top drama or her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill pretty much owned the show.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, the actress spoke in length about her Bigg Boss 13 journey. Shehnaaz, who was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, was asked if she thought she had a better chance of winning Bigg Boss 13, and the actress said, “When I saw the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I felt that I looked disinterested. Hmmm… and now that you say it, even I feel that I would have had better chances to win Bigg Boss 13 if I hadn’t participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I would have definitely ended up 2nd on Bigg Boss 13. I think I lost a lot of people when I signed MSK, who would’ve voted for me otherwise. Hence, I shouldn’t have done that show.”

Further talking about the failure of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz said that she didn’t know much details about the show and regrets that she should have read the contract better.

After her popularity in Bigg Boss 13, the makers approached the actress for yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Interestingly, Paras Chhabra was also roped in for the show and both of them are seen finding perfect partners for themselves in the show. The show did not pick up numbers as expected and eventually bombed.

