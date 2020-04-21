Actress Divyanka Tripathi is trying her hand a photography during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday, the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actress took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her holding a DSLR camera while her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, strikes a pose with her.

Divyanka Tripathi Finds Her Model In Husband Vivek Dahiya, Check Out Her Photography Skills!

“Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel…#HotHubby…#WifeTurnedPhotographer,” she captioned the image.

A few days ago, Divyanka tried her hand at cutting hair. Naturally, she tried it out on Vivek!

