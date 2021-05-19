Actress Shama Sikander has joined a virtual fundraiser initiative to raise money for Covid patients, and she says she is trying to reach as many people as she can to provide help.

“It’s the most difficult time we have seen in our lives. We are trying to reach as many people as we can. I am taking part in this virtual fundraiser to raise money, which can directly go to the aid of the suffering people through verified institutions. We have to follow all the SOPs asked of us. We are trying to save as many lives as possible. I pray and hope that we all get through this sooner than later,” said Shama, who is on board with Mission Oxygen to raise funds, and is also trying to get beds and oxygen for those in need.

Shama Sikander told IANS that she, too, has experienced loss due to the pandemic.

“My heart cringes to see our country in this state last few days have been really heavy, I have my own family members going through lack of oxygen, one of my very dear friend’s sisters lost her life to Covid due to lack of oxygen. It’s been too much on us as a family and as a nation,” shares Shama Sikander.

