Actor Shabir Ahluwalia wished his wife, actress Kanchi Kaul, on her birthday in a loving way on Monday.

Shabir, took to Instagram and posted a series of fun pictures with his better half, and captioned: “Happy birthday love, you are a box full of surprises, well that’s what they say about Gemini’s, you walk out with one and come back with the other, And I love it, wishing for better times for all of us, so we can get back to #ragingnotaging, you #happybirthday”

Check out the post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia below:

Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot in 2011 and have two sons.

Previously, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul started cycling again for fitness amid the pandemic.

Kanchi took to her Instagram account and shared that she along with Shabir bicycled 20 kilometers on Friday morning.

“Every ride is like a tiny holiday and today was slightly more special than the others … 20 kms of #bliss #emptyroads #cleanair #pristinebeach #juhubeach #mumbai #enjoytheride @shabirahluwalia #newnormal,” she wrote.

