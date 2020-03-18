Sanaya Irani Reveals Why ‘Ved & Arya’ Was A Fabulous Experience For Her

Actress Sanaya Irani will soon be seen in the short film “Ved & Arya”, in which she has shared screen space with Nakuul Mehta.

“Working on this film was a fabulous experience. We had so much fun all through. The vibe and the energy of working with such creatively charged minds was incredibly joyful. I’m so glad to be Arya and can’t wait for everyone to see this short film.

“It’s a sweet film with a big heart. Also, this project is special for more reasons than one as this film is full of firsts for me, including working with Nakuul who has been a friend for so many years now,” Sanaya said.

Released by Terribly Tiny Talkies, “Ved & Arya” is directed by Ritesh Menon. It explores the challenges of modern-day dating as the two protagonists carefully navigate the tricky waters without judgement. Their conversation and understanding of each other’s history forms the crux of this film that is dedicated to learning about, accepting and celebrating love.

