Saif Ali Khan Begins Dubbing For Ali Abbas Zafar’s Web Show ‘Tandav’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has embraced the new normal at work in the COVID era, as he starts dubbing for his upcoming web show, Tandav. The update comes as director Ali Abbas Zafar shares a work moment with the actor.

“Dubbing in the time of Covid-19 #SaifAliKhan with sound Designer #Dilipsubramanium, the new way of working,” Zafar wrote.

In the images that Zafar shared, Saif is seen working from home. He discusses a dialogue sheet as a person holds a mic, which hints at the fact that dubbing is on.

After impressing critics and his fans with his portrayal of Sartaj in Netflix’s show, Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan will appear in Tandav, which is inspired by acclaimed American political thriller titled House of Cards. He will be essaying the role of a politician in the show.

Zafar’s show “Tandav” is about the dark side of Indian politics. Reportedly, the plot of Tandav takes into consideration various factors like the politics among the Dalits and the UP cops and the connection between them. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the web-show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

The director is known for his films “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, “Sultan”, “Gunday”, “Bharat” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”. Fans are now eager to watch Saif in yet another drama which will be released on OTT platform.

Apart from Tandav, the actor has several other upcoming projects including “Dil Bechara” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. The movies are currently in the post-production stage.

