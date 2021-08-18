Advertisement

Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of ‘Mismatched’.

The actor shared pictures with his co-stars from the sets on the first day of the shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance. All over again. Season 2, Day 1 Mismatched.”

Rohit also shared behind-the-scenes pictures with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others.

Prajatka Koli replied in the comments section, “Feels like risk.”

Rohit Saraf was last seen in ‘Feels Like Ishq’ on OTT.

