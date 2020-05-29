Remember KBC Junior Winner Ravi Mohan? He’s Successful More Than Ever Now

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) remains to be one of the most loved game shows in Indian television history. The lives of many people have been changed by the show. Be it meeting Amitabh or winning big money, the show has meant a lot for its contestants. Today, we’ll be taking a look at one such contestant named Ravi Mohan.

All the KBC fans here, can you recall a 14-year-old boy Ravi Mohan who won 1 crore in 2001? If not, we will help you with that. Ravi Mohan participated in KBC Junior in 2001. He won the prize money of 1 crore back then but cut to 2020, he’s successful than ever.

To our pleasant surprise, Ravi Mohan has taken the charge of Porbandar as Superintendent of Police. Earlier, he served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Rajkot. The official Twitter handle of the IPS Association shared the same with his old picture from KBC and the current one.

IPS Association captioned the image as, “Made a fortune in KBC at 14, now on duty at Porbandar to fight #Covid19 ‘Lock kiya jaaye’ – iconic question asked to him by @SrBachchan on KBC Junior, is exactly the instruction of now an IPS Ravi Mohan Saini to Porbandar, all set to ensure compliance to #lockdown as city’s SP. “

Made a fortune in KBC at 14, now on duty at Porbandar to fight #Covid19 ‘Lock kiya jaaye’ – iconic question asked to him by @SrBachchan on KBC Junior, is exactly the instruction of now an IPS Ravi Mohan Saini to Porbandar, all set to ensure compliance to #lockdown as city’s SP. https://t.co/H4WxUZEE7m pic.twitter.com/uOKH24zJ2J — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) May 29, 2020

Speaking about the new role, Ravi told Hindustan Times, “My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the law and order situation remains our topmost priority.”

