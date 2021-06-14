Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal on Sunday shared some words of wisdom on a social media post.

Rasika posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actress, who is dressed in a pristine white floor-sweeping dress, is seen smiling.

“Sometimes you only need yourself to be amused,” Rasika Dugal wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Rasika Dugal can be seen in the season two of the web-series “Out Of Love”.

Directed by Oni Sen, the second season of “Out Of Love” also has Purab Kohli. The two actors reprise their roles as the estranged couple Meera and Akarsh.

The series, produced by BBC Studios India, has been shot across picturesque locales in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Rasika Dugal before this was in headlines for her mass popular show Mirzapur 2. The actor plays a pivotal part and is hailed for her performance as Bina Tripathi.

