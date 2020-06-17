Ramayan: Akhilendra Mishra AKA Ravan Would Recite Shiv Tandav At Temple For 7-Long-Months

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, is best known for essaying the role of Kroor Singh in the 1990s TV show Chandrakanta. He says he always wanted to play Ravan, and his dream was realized in the 2008 teleserial “Ramayan”.

“I always wanted to play Ravan. ‘Ramayan’ was my first ever mythological serial. I had a routine set for myself. I would daily visit the Shiv mandir in Baroda and recite Shiv Tandav and meditate for an hour before reaching the set. Since the temple was in the Army premises, I had got special permission to visit the temple,” he recalled.

Akhilendra Mishra continued, “I am a huge follower of Bholenath. My belief in Bholenath helped me perform the role with ease. This routine of going to the temple followed by shoot lasted for around seven months. During those days, I got to read a lot about Lord Ram and Ravan. Overall, it was a beautiful experience,” he spoke of shooting for the show, which currently airs on Dangal TV.

