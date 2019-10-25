Rajkummar Rao Confesses His Fear Of Darkness On The Kapil Sharma Show

As Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani starrer Made In China hits the screens today, the team has been promoting the film extensively for the past couple of days. The cast of Made In China recently graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where they spilled beans about many things!

During the course of the episode, Kapil in a candid conversation asked Raj about his fear of darkness and how when he was a kid he used to take his whole family with him to the loo at night. To which Rajkummar said, “Yes, I am afraid of darkness. When I was a child, I used to stay in a joint family at a huge bungalow kind of house. Their washroom was at another corner of the bungalow. Hence, I used to take my mother along with me and insisted she keep talking with till I am done.”

Another revelation happened when Boman Irani accepted the rumors that he is a man who cries easily. He said, “Yes, I cried a day before my marriage. However, I believe after a certain age you become emotional and cry on little things. These may be your Khushi ke aansu as well. sometimes, I start getting emotional in comic movies as well.”

Boman also spoke how he met his wife for the first time and it is the cutest thing on the internet today. “Yes, I used to sell potato wafers in my shop, and I am very proud to be a shopkeeper. Malkin (Zenobia Irani) used to come daily to the shop to buy potato wafers. I used to think who eats wafers daily. But after a long time, I came to know she used to buy wafers and give to the beggar sitting roadside. It took almost 6 to 8 months for our story to start. Till then the beggar had put on much weight eating wafers all day,” he said.

