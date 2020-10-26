Priyank Sharma On Mumbhai: "Stories Like These Help Me Enhance My Acting Skills"

Actor Priyank Sharma is all set to be a part of Alt Balaji’s much-awaited upcoming web series ‘Mumbhai’, also starring actors Sikander Kher, Angad Bedi and a host of other names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Touted to be as an absolute surprise package on the show by none other than Balaji Queen ‘Ekta Kapoor’ who recently shared Priyank’s exciting promo on her social media feed, Priyank’s role is all set to be one which will leave viewers entertained and on the edge of their seats!

Speaking about ‘Mumbhai’, Priyank Sharma shares, “I cannot reveal too much about my role on Mumbhai right now, but its definitely going to be a game-changer on the show! I am very excited to be a part of ‘Mumbhai’ as it is going to show me in a very different avatar on screen. My entire look, persona and the way my character has been shaped is quite amazing, and something which I am totally looking forward to! Stories and concepts like Mumbhai really excite me, as they help me enhance my acting skills even better, and also enable me to experiment with diverse roles.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to reports in Pinkvilla, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla might have split. This year in April, Priyank and Benafsha finally made their relationship official. The duo was in a relationship since they participated in Bigg Boss 11, where they became extremely close. Although they maintained their good friend status but on April 4, Priyank and Benafsha shared a cosy kiss picture on their respective handles and made their relationship official.

Later in various interviews to different sections of media, the two also confessed they are in love and had kept their relationship a secret for a reason. But it seems their relationship has hit a rough patch now. With what can be observed, Priyank and Benafsha have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this the duo has also deleted a bunch of cosy pics and videos on their handles. It’s been quite some time since we saw them posting a pic with each other and now it seems they have cut off their bond, totally.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Turns Jethalal In Real Life, PIC Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube