Pooja Misrra who happens to be a model, television representative and have also acted in a few films rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss. She was a part of Bigg Boss 5 and later made headlines for her bizarre accusations on Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Advertisement

Remember ‘What is this behaviour, Pooja?’ Yes, this is the same Pooja who became a crazy meme trend in 2019 when everyone was recording their own videos on this and sharing it on their social media handles.

Advertisement

Back in 2018 Pooja Misrra came out in public and made bizarre accusations against Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Shatrughan Sinha of r*ping her. The VJ-model revealed that it happened during the shooting of Sultan when she was staying in a hotel.

Take a look at the video here:

Actress and the Model Pooja Mishra is openly accusing Salman Khan and other actors for sexually harassing her in the bollywood industry. She is the latest one raising the voice on #MeToo campaign. #PoojaMishra #SalmanKhan #BollywoodMeToo pic.twitter.com/djYFu2ANXS — IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar) October 11, 2018

Pooja also accused actress Sonakshi Sinha and her mother Poonam Sinha of allegedly performing black magic on her.

She came out using the hashtag #MeToo and made strong claims against the Khan’s and Sinha’s.

Back in 2015, Pooja Misrra was also accused of assaulting hotel staff. The VJ-model was spotted leaving the hotel in the leaked video and when the manager decided to stop her and tell her that she can’t leave without clearing her bills, Misrra replied, “I will leave the hotel. I will do what the f*** I want. Who are you? You are same man, who touched me.”

Netizens were really angry with the kind of behaviour Pooja showcased and called her desperate for fame. Not just that, they also called her accusations against Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha ‘fake’.

Pooja Misrra is undoubtedly the queen of bizarre accusations, won’t you agree? Tell us your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

Must Read: Siddharth Anand – 6 Movies, 0 Flops & 1 Triple Century At The Box Office, Make Way For The Pathan Maker

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube