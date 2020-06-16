“People Like Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma Deserve To Be Jailed”: Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, well known for his stint in Bigg Boss 11 and Ace Of Space, is once again making the headlines. He posted a video on social media to take a serious dig at Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and others.

Vikas Gupta shared a video on Instagram in which showed how his reputation has been maligned by Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, and others. He even warned of unmasking everyone in the coming days. He called out all the haters for making his life hell.

Vikas Gupta also wrote a long note along with the video, which reads, “Never backing down – till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone.”

The caption continues, “This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell every day. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making an allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years? Form to the police. Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mention the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend I will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else.”

