‘Pandya Store’ actor Mohit Parmar, who is seen playing the character of Krish Pandya in the show, opens up about the struggle faced by him for not speaking proper Hindi at the start of his career.

He says: “In the beginning, I faced a lot of problems speaking Hindi. I was not able to deliver the dialogues properly, and my tone was very heavy while delivering the dialogues. Because the place where I belong is in the northern mountains of India, where I used to speak the Kangri language, I thought wherever I will go I will speak this language only because wherever you go in India they always speak in their local languages.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohit Parmar belongs to Nanoan village in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and started his acting career in 2015 with a short film ‘Papa’ and later also did other short films like ‘Mask vs Me’, ‘Hum Desh’, and others. Though, he rose to fame with the show ‘Pandya Store’.

When asked if he was initially rejected because of his not-so-perfect Hindi, Mohit Parmar adds: “When I planned to get into the acting profession, I faced a lot of difficulties getting any role in any show. However, I knew how to talk in Hindi, but that was not so perfect. The atmosphere where I came from was very different from here, my Hindi was not sounding good. Also, the tone of my regional language was constantly there in my Hindi. I used to ask my friends who knew Hindi well, to correct me whenever I use wrong words or pronunciation so that it helps me to improve my language.”

The actor gives all the credit to his friends for supporting him in these hard times, saying: “Getting corrected by my friends whenever I speak Hindi incorrectly resulted in me improving my Hindi talking skills, so I give all the credit to my friends who helped me.”

“I always learn from my mistakes, and if I feel that someone is talking in favour of improving me, then I request that they teach me the things that they know better than me. In the initial phases, I faced a lot of problems, but slowly and steadily I improved myself, and everything is now in front of the audience,” Mohit Parmar concludes.

Must Read: Did Varun Sood Take A Dig At Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Over Her Latest Bigg Boss 15 Remark? Netizens Slam Him, “Itna Hi Sacha Pyaar Tha Toh Taunts Kyu?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News