Paatal Lok: Abhishek Banerjee AKA Hathoda Tyagi Shows His ‘Thor’ Avatar In His Latest Instagram Post

Ever since Paatal Lok has hit the digital world, people have been going gaga over its plot. The characters Hathoda Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee) and Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) have got a fan following of their own and social media is flooded with memes related to them.

If you are a keen observer of the latest meme trends you must have noticed that people are drawing parallels between Hathoda Tyagi and much-loved Avenger Thor. Now Abhishek himself has taken the imagination to the next level as he shared a few fan-made creatives in which his character can be seen in Thor’s costume.

Sharing the pics with his fans on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Ha’THOR’ ke 3 Lok 🔨🔨🔨

#hathodatyagi @primevideoin @officialcsfilms”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, we are really blown away with the ‘pun’ and ‘punny’ here. Also, the creatives are really hilarious. Don’t you think?

Meanwhile, Paatal Lok is also going through some political troubles lately. The show is being called Anti Hindu by a section of the audience and now a BJP MLA has been offended by it.

The said BJP MLA, Nandkishor Gurjar has filed an FIR against the producer Anushka Sharma for using his picture in the web series without his consent. Accusing Anushka of sedition, the politician has also written a letter to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar to ban the streaming of Paatal Lok. Additionally, he has also filed a complaint against her under the National Security Act.

Nandkishor Gurjar also went on to suggest Virat Kohli to divorce Anushka Sharma. In a conversation with Newsroom Post, the BJP MLA said, “Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye” (Virat Kohli is a patriot, he has played (Cricket) for the nation. He should give Anushka Sharma a divorce. Watch the video below:

#Ghaziabad: BJP leader Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) has filed a case against actor turned producer @AnushkaSharma. FIR is regarding Web Series #PataalLok. He accused actress of sedition and advised @imVkohli to divorce her. (Story in Development) pic.twitter.com/NNEXAFclfX — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) May 23, 2020

What do you think about this?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!