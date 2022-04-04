Singer Neha Bhasin talks about her latest track Parwah that also features popular TV actress Rashami Desai.

Advertisement

The song has been shot in the slums of Mumbai. Neha, who has sung the song shares: “‘Parwah’ is not just a song but an emotion that I am bringing which will connect with many women out there. This is a song that speaks of my journey. Being a woman and being judged all my life for being me. If I cared about what people said and felt about me, I would’ve never accomplished anything or wouldn’t have had the courage to live life on my own terms.”

Advertisement

Neha Bhasin adds: “It was an amazing experience to work with Rashami Desai along with the young and dynamic Gunjan Sinha. Rashami and I despite being good friends outside, made sure to bring our own professionalism and our respective forte to the table.”