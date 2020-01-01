Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma Has An Interesting Reason For Saying No To Multiple Projects

Nia Sharma has stepped into large shoes after she took up Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. The first two seasons of the show were spearheaded by Mouni Roy. And the third season saw Surbhi Jyoti in the titular role. And now, for the fourth season speculations were being made that Krystle D’Souza would be roped in. But eventually, it is Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin who are playing the shape-shifting naagins.

And now, as Mouni Roy has made her successful foray into Bollywood, Nia was quizzed if she too would like to make her big-screen debut soon. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant said that she does not have any movie offers coming her way.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, Nia said, “TV has been so kind, to give me work back to back that I don’t have time to meet anyone in that aspect. And no one is coming to my home to offer me films. And the few offers that did come way, I didn’t find them fruitful. And my fellow actors are doing that film and I wish them luck. (I believe) Rather than wasting time, you should wait for the right project to come your way as Naagin did. If I had not said no to other projects Naagin would have not come my way.”

Meanwhile, Nia’s recent social media post has gone viral and is breaking the internet. Nia is looking stunning in a red two-piece and killing it with her swag! Along with the post she also shared a motivating New Year message that reads, “Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!