Mouni Roy Shares Some Useful Tips To Keep ‘Worries Away’ Amid Lockdown

Actress Mouni Roy has a few tips to rid yourself of worries amid the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni wrote: “Drink your coffee, read your book and fan and dance all your worries away..”

Along with it, she posted a boomerang video in which she is seen sitting in front of a table fan. She is all dressed up in red lehanga.

Lately, Mouni has posting a lot on social media. She has taken to painting during the lockdown and recently she has shared some of her art work with fans.

On Tuesday, she also shared a picture of herself in a black sleeveless top and captioned it “G.I. Jane”, which floored fans and industry colleagues alike.

On the film front, Mouni will be seen in “Brahmastra”, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

