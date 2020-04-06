Money Heist Season 4: Not Arturo or Alicia Sierra, THIS Is The Most Hated Character Of La Casa De Papel

Money Heist Season 4 which released last week on Netflix received rave reviews from fans and critics all over the world. This superhit heist drama stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Paco Tous as Moscow, Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide, Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and José Manuel Poga as Gandia. The first season was released back in 2017 and since then the buzz around the series has been magnificent.

Talking about the latest season of La Casa de Papel, the reviews and feedback for it is creating an amazing stir on the internet. Guess who’s the most hated character of Money Heist season 4? No, it’s not Arturo or Alicia Sierra, but Gandia.

After Gandia killed Nairobi, fans started expressing their grief online and one fan commented, “Money heist had me crying for three straight episodes. fuck you gandia!!!!” Another user commented, “We had so much hope. Nairobi was feeling better, she was recovering. Then that son of a bitch killed her. FUCK YOU GANDIA. VAMOS Parte 5 Por Nairobi, for Nairobi!!!”

One fan user wrote, “son of a b”tch” who dared to shoot Nairobi, while another said, “If I ever see Gandia or Arturo, I swear to God I’m gonna violate them”. Another user wrote, “Adding to these, another fan lamented, “Yo i honestly NEVER cry when hoomans die in movies but when gandía shot nairobi, i bawling my eyes out, her and helsinki were the best out of the whole gang FUCK”.

Honestly, not just the fans we are also crying for Nairobi.

