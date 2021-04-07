The second wave of coronavirus hit the entertainment industry badly. Several celebrities, like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and others were tested positive of COVID-19 recently. Now Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma has opened up about her experience suffering from the virus.

Advertisement

The actress, who is a known face in the OTT space and movies and also appears in several ad commercials, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus a month back. Even though she has recovered from the illness, she feels it’s not the same as before. Scroll down to know what she said.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shweta Tripathi Sharma said, “Though it has been so long, my sense of taste and smell isn’t the same. It doesn’t feel like they are back completely and workouts, too, aren’t as usual. Physically, I am okay but I don’t have enough energy to work out. It seems my muscles don’t have the strength that they used to.”

Shweta Tripathi also said, “I had a high temperature and I felt tired and exhausted in a very different way, no like one feels after a 14-hour shoot. In that moment, I sensed it was Covid-19. Once I reached home, I felt better but the next morning, I had a fever again so I went into isolation and got tested.

The 35-year-old actress added, “What you feel bad about is that shoots are stalled or cancelled because of you but my producers were understanding and wonderful. The most difficult part of being positive is isolation. You are watching and reading yet you don’t feel don’t like doing anything. I was eating a lot. I checked with friends who had tested positive, they too felt the same. My husband, Cheetah, too tested positive after a few days, so we were in isolation together and we got some good time together as he didn’t have any symptoms. Now, we won’t see each other for two months as we are both shooting.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma further said that everyone reacts differently when tested positive of COVID-19 and we must practise social distancing. She also said that there is no need to panic as it will only create more trouble.

Must Read: Sacred Games Fame Elnaaz Norouzi Treats Fans With Bikini Pic As She Reaches 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube