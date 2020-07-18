Mirzapur Beats Sacred Games To Become The Most Searched Indian Web Series, Deets Inside

From the past 3-4 years, the demand for web series among the Indian audience has seen a tremendous rise. Following this, OTT Streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar among others are leaving no stone unturned to meet the demands of intriguing and engaging web series, keeping the taste and likes for the content of the Indian audience in mind. In the past couple of years, web series like Mirzapur, Sacred Games and others have been very successful in winning hearts and keeping the audience engaged.

The latest news regarding the same is, as per a report from businessworld.in, according to online content management platform SEMrush, Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur led by Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal ranks numero uno in terms of the most searched web series in India. The crime thriller has been searched for 4.82 lakh times so far this year.

Second on the list of most searched Indian web series in the country after Mirzapur is Netflix’s thriller series Sacred Games led by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has been searched for 3.39 lakh times in 2020.

The other shows that have made their entry in the top 10 list alongside Mirzapur and Sacred Games are Four More Shots Please (2.57 Lakh), Made In Heaven (2.15 lakh), Criminal Justice (2.1 lakh), Little Things (1.74 lakh), Lust Stories (1.53 lakh), Delhi Crime (1.22 lakh), Inside Edge (1.21 lakh) and Rangbaaz (1.09 lakh).

Following the global pandemic and with theatres being shut, the rise in consumption of content via OTT platforms has only raised in the last four months like never before among the Indian audience.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur Season 2 is one of tbe most awaited shows amid the Indian audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!